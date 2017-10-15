Photo Credit: Manhhai via Flickr

A young man set fire to himself east of Hebron on Sunday morning, after pouring a flammable liquid on his body, Ma’an reported. His burns were described as light.

Local and medical sources told Ma’an that the young man, from the town of Bani Na’im, five miles east of hebron, set fire to himself on the roundabout of Beit ‘Einun, a village located three miles northeast of Hebron. A Red Crescent ambulance rushed to the scene, where the young man had been slightly burned in his lower body. He was evacuated to a hospital in Hebron.

The sources pointed out that the youth is suffering from family problems, and set fire to himself as a way to resolve these problems.