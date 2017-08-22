Photo Credit: Screenshot

Israel on Tuesday banned the introduction of curriculum textbooks to the Al Aqsa Islamic School for girls inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount, because they have been issued through the Palestinian Authority, Ma’an Reported.

Israeli police stationed at one of the doors of the Al-Aqsa Mosque prevented bringing in the textbooks. The Al-Aqsa school for girls is scheduled to open for students on Wednesday, when the books were expected to be distributed to about 100 students Grade 7 through 12.

Advertisement

The head of the school, Ahad Sabri, told Agence France Presse that police stopped the entry of the textbooks because “the banner of the Palestinian Authority is on the covers.”

Sabri added that the Israeli police blocked the entry of books, stationery and other equipment to schools, and that this was not the first time that the school has been prevented from bringing some books and stationery in. Apparently, the young men hauling the books in placed them on a wheelchair, raising police suspicion.

Sabri added that last year Israeli police prevented the entry of A4 white paper to the school for two weeks.

According to Sabri, the school was inspected and items were confiscated during the riots on and outside the Temple Mount in mid-July. He claims police walked away with “about 20 bag, in addition to confiscating all electronic equipment on the premises.”