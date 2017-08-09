Photo Credit: Mostafa Ashqar / Flash 90
Baby wearing a Hamas head band, attending a Hamas "victory" rally in Gaza City, 2014.

Some Arab parents in Israel are teaching their children to hate their neighbors, from ages as early as two years … from the time they can walk.

An Arab child is seen in the video below being taught to aim a toy gun at an Israeli Border Guard Police officer, and to shoot, by his watching parents.

Teaching one’s child to hate a police officer who is stationed in an open air market in order to keep your family safe may seem like an oxymoron – but that is precisely what some Arab parents do in Jerusalem and elsewhere in the Jewish State.

