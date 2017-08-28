Photo Credit: Courtesy Israel Tax Authority spokesperson's office

Ashdod harbor customs workers on Sunday morning thwarted a large and sophisticated smuggling attempt of about 2 tons of tobacco, hidden in broom sticks, the Israel Tax Authority spokesperson’s office reported.

The tax value in respect of this amount of tobacco is approximately $280,000 million.

Only a week ago, customs workers at the Nitzana crossing on the Egyptian border prevented a similar smuggling attempt of about 2 tons of tobacco, also hidden in broomstick.

The 20-foot container arrived at the Ashdod Customs from Egypt and was intended for an importer in Hebron. According to the import documents, the shipment contain only brooms. The container was flagged and transferred for physical inspection. During the physical examination, the Israeli inspectors found metal broom sticks containing dry tobacco in the back of the container,

Each broom held 150 grams, coming to a total of about 2 tons of tobacco. The Hebron based importer, a citizen of the Palestinian Authority, refuses to cooperate with Ashdod Customs.