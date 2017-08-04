Photo Credit: TPS

Jewish travelers in Wadi Zarka were attacked on Friday by dozens of Arab rioters, but sustained only few casualties.

The hikers fired the guns in the air to keep the attackers away. Police showed up eventually, and dispersed the rioters with tear gas.

Wadi Zarqa is a stream where spring water flows year round. The stream is located southwest of the community of Halamish and drains into the Ayalon River basin. Its name, Azraq, means blue in Arabic. Halamish was hit recently by an Arab attacker who murdered three Jews during a Friday night meal.