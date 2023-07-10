Photo Credit: Issam Rimawi / Flash 90

Israeli military personnel neutralized a Palestinian Authority terrorist Monday morning after he attacked IDF soldiers stationed near the Binyamin region community of Neve Tzuf, also known as Halamish.

The attack took place at a checkpoint on Route 450.

Advertisement





The terrorist, who hurled a bomb at the troops after arriving at the checkpoint in his vehicle, then aimed an improvised assault rifle at the soldiers. He was shot and killed by the troops.

No other injuries were reported in the attack.

“A few minutes ago IDF soldiers eliminated an armed terrorist who arrived at the Neve Tzuf checkpoint from Nachliel,” Binyamin Regional Council head Israel Ganz said in a statement.

“The terrorist was armed with an explosive device and an improvised rifle and was going to harm soldiers and civilians. Our soldiers shot and killed him and with that, they prevented a terror attack, thank God.

“Thank you to the IDF commanders and soldiers for the great response,” Ganz added.