Photo Credit: Issam Rimawi / Flash 90
IDF protecting the town of Neve Tzuf / Halamish, near Nabi Saleh. (archive 2012)

Israeli military personnel neutralized a Palestinian Authority terrorist Monday morning after he attacked IDF soldiers stationed near the Binyamin region community of Neve Tzuf, also known as Halamish.

The attack took place at a checkpoint on Route 450.

Advertisement


The terrorist, who hurled a bomb at the troops after arriving at the checkpoint in his vehicle, then aimed an improvised assault rifle at the soldiers. He was shot and killed by the troops.

No other injuries were reported in the attack.

“A few minutes ago IDF soldiers eliminated an armed terrorist who arrived at the Neve Tzuf checkpoint from Nachliel,” Binyamin Regional Council head Israel Ganz said in a statement.

“The terrorist was armed with an explosive device and an improvised rifle and was going to harm soldiers and civilians. Our soldiers shot and killed him and with that, they prevented a terror attack, thank God.

“Thank you to the IDF commanders and soldiers for the great response,” Ganz added.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleJerusalem Post Capitulates before MK Rothman’s Libel Suit
Next articleMK Demands Securities Authority Investigate Protest Leaders for Stock Running
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR