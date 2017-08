Photo Credit: Screenshot

Police said the stabbler is a resident of Yatta, south of Hebron, and that he stabbed the employee of the supermarket chain “Shufersal” on Sanhedrin Boulevard, Yavneh, several times. Magen David Adom and Hatzalah paramedics gave medical care to the 42-year-old man and evacuated him to Kaplan Hospital in Rehovot in critical condition with stab wounds to his upper body.

תיעוד פיגוע הדקירה ביבנה בעיני מצלמות האבטחה – 2.8.17 from rams on Vimeo.