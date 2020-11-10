I’m sure there are people remembering this night here in Germany. For me, I am sitting in my hotel room remembering 91 Jews who were murdered, many others beaten and over 30,000 Jews deported. Over 1,600 synagogues that were attacked; 267 of them destroyed completely, countless Torah scrolls and holy books burned.
And today in Europe – Jews were not invited to a commemoration of Kristallnacht in a small Swedish town for a variety of excuses such as:
- “it can be perceived as unwelcoming or unsafe situation for them.”
- “Jewish people will be scared to come because they usually have Israeli flags with the swastika on them.”
- “The Jewish community wasn’t invited because we assumed they might be uncomfortable around that sort of thing.”
One person said it was a security risk for Jews to attend. Lovely…meanwhile, I sit here wishing…wishing…I’m not even sure what.
Shame Sweden
And so it starts again, sometimes I thing it never stopped
Sweden is a muslim run state
Swedes are the modern day Nazis.
Sweden stop this stupidity!