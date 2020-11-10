I’m sure there are people remembering this night here in Germany. For me, I am sitting in my hotel room remembering 91 Jews who were murdered, many others beaten and over 30,000 Jews deported. Over 1,600 synagogues that were attacked; 267 of them destroyed completely, countless Torah scrolls and holy books burned.

And today in Europe – Jews were not invited to a commemoration of Kristallnacht in a small Swedish town for a variety of excuses such as:

“it can be perceived as unwelcoming or unsafe situation for them.”

“Jewish people will be scared to come because they usually have Israeli flags with the swastika on them.”

“The Jewish community wasn’t invited because we assumed they might be uncomfortable around that sort of thing.”

One person said it was a security risk for Jews to attend. Lovely…meanwhile, I sit here wishing…wishing…I’m not even sure what.