Photo Credit: WH Photo by Tia Dufour.
U.S. President Donald Trump, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bahrain Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Minister of Foreign Affairs for the United Arab Emirates Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyani sign the Abraham Accords on the South Lawn of the White House, Sept. 15, 2020

New Delhi: Some Middle East observers may be surprised over the Arab public indifference to the much-discussed Palestinian cause in the recent US-brokered Abraham Accords Israel had with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. Such souls may be surprised that there was no public protest when Saudi Arabia and Bahrain agreed to open their airspace to eastward flights from Israel. These souls may also be surprised that the Arab League declined to adopt a Palestinian resolution to condemn the UAE for its peace treaty with Israel. However, in the Arab world there is hardly any surprise over the lack of response to these developments.

