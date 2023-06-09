Photo Credit: Asher Schwartz

Moshe begs Yitro, אל נא תעזוב אותנו, please do not leave us. Kli Yakar explains that Yitro’s joining the Israelites in their journey to Eretz Yisrael would have a profound positive effect.

If you are willing to leave your homeland and abandon your position to cleave to the Shechina, how much more so will the people appreciate their lofty lot.

Advertisement





We often meet a convert or “Baal Teshuva” who is so sincere and strives to live a lechatchila Jewish life. We should look up to these individuals and draw inspiration from them, to enhance our own Avodat Hashem.

Shabbat Shalom