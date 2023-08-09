Photo Credit: flash 90
Yesterday, my wife and I went into a store to purchase a few things.

We spoke to the proprietor and we inquired as to what we needed.

When we were finishing up and getting ready to leave, I noticed that the man, was closing the lights and also preparing to leave.

It was about 7:10 and I was wondering if we had delayed his departure because of our being there.

I said, “I apologize if I kept you later than perhaps your normal 7 PM closing time.”

He replied, “I have no official closing time. I close in the summer 15 minutes before sunset. By doing so, I always make sure to be able to daven Mincha with the last Minyan in the Shul across the street. My hours are set by the time of Mincha. Everyone here knows that I close by Miincha so you did not hold me up at all!”

I looked at him and more aloud then silently thanked Hashem.

Here was a store, no, not a store, an entire city, which does not function on business hours, it functions on Halachik hours.

When it’s time for Mincha, it’s not time for business.

“Ashrei”- “Happy is the person who has lived to see such a state of being for the Jewish people!”

I am very privileged to be here.

