Photo Credit: Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gabir on Wednesday refused MK Ahmed Tibi’s request to meet with the Arab detainees who rioted in Burqa village and attempted to lynch Jewish shepherds last Friday.

Ben Gvir wrote Tibi:

Subject: Your request to visit detainees

1. Your request that was sent directly to the police commissioner was received by my office.

2. For your information, any message from MKs and government ministers to the commissioner must be done through my office, according to the protocols of the National Security Ministry.

3. Regarding to the substance of your request, the police response is as follows: “After an examination with the officer in charge of the investigation at the Judea and Samaria police, his position is that a meeting with any of the detainees should not be facilitated.”

Greetings,

Itamar Ben Gvir

National Security Minister

Folks, it was worth it to vote for Ben Gvir for just this delightful letter. It made my day. Here’s the Hebrew original, with the Menorah and everything: