Doug Goldstein

John Lee Dumas, host of the Entrepreneur on Fire podcast, returns to the Goldstein on Gelt Show to talk about what it takes to start a successful business. John’s insight after speaking with thousands of entrepreneurs can help you with the decision to start your own business or continue working for someone else’s company.

Is there a correlation between the skills involved in entrepreneurship and the skills a successful investor has?
Spoiler alert: Curiosity may be the key to success on multiple fronts.
Curious? Listen now!

The Goldstein On Gelt Show is a financial podcast.

Doug Goldstein, CFP®
http://www.profile-financial.com
Douglas Goldstein, CFP®, is the director of Profile Investment Services, Ltd, a financial planning and investment services firm specializing in working with Americans living in Israel who have investment accounts in America. He is a licensed financial professional both in the U.S. and Israel. Securities offered through Portfolio Resources Group, Inc., Member FINRA, SIPC, MSRB, FSI. Accounts held at Pershing LLC., Member NYSE/SIPC, a subsidiary of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. Neither Profile nor PRG gives tax or legal advice. Before immigrating to Israel, it is advisable to consult with a tax attorney who is knowledgeable about Israeli law. Contact at doug@profile-financial.com
