John Lee Dumas, host of the Entrepreneur on Fire podcast, returns to the Goldstein on Gelt Show to talk about what it takes to start a successful business. John’s insight after speaking with thousands of entrepreneurs can help you with the decision to start your own business or continue working for someone else’s company.

Is there a correlation between the skills involved in entrepreneurship and the skills a successful investor has?

Spoiler alert: Curiosity may be the key to success on multiple fronts.

Curious? Listen now!

