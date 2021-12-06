Photo Credit: courtesy
Doug Goldstein

The distribution of a deceased person’s assets is a complicated process that may become more complicated when estate tax is involved. Ron Zalben, CPA at Aboulafa Avital Shrensky & Company law firm and frequent guest on The Goldstein on Gelt Show, shares insights on estate tax. Listen to learn if your estate will be subjected to estate tax, and what the current laws are.

Did you, or are you anticipating receiving an inheritance?

Doug wrote a book geared to those who have received, or are anticipating receiving an inheritance: The Inheritance Book. The book is a resource for people who recently lost a loved one. The book contains 5 essential checklists to streamline the paperwork involved in claiming an inheritance.

If you need a little help getting your inheritance paperwork form in order, Doug has created a free checklist to keep you on track.

The Goldstein On Gelt Show is a financial podcast. Click on the player below to listen. For show notes and resources, go to https://goldsteinongelt.com/radio-show

