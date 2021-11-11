Photo Credit: Pixabay

Many people say that “politics is a blood sport.” If you follow the news and politics, you wonder how opposing members of Congress can even stand to be in the same room with each other. It wasn’t always like this.

In the 90’s, during the Clinton years, even with all the attacks, both personal and political, Bill Clinton managed to work pretty effectively with Newt Gingrich and the GOP leadership. Back then, there were also a number of Senators on both sides of the aisle who were gentlemanly and actually worked hard for love of country.

Today’s guest is one of these gentlemen – who was – and still remains well respected on both sides of the political aisle.

Senator Joe Lieberman is the author of the new book, “The Centrist Solution: How we Made Government Work and can make it work again.” And after the political earthquake that took place this past Tuesday, the timing of his book couldn’t have been more timely. Senator Lieberman was regarded as the “conscience of the Senate” because of his integrity, ability to work well with Republicans, and was widely regarded as someone whose word was his bond – a rare commodity in Washington these days.

The book will give you insight into Senator Lieberman’s political accomplishments, reveals his sense of humor, and he shares very important lessons for those seeking office who want to make a difference and get things done!