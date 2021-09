Photo Credit: Pixabay

The CEO of the ADL, Jonathan Greenblatt THIS year, took it upon himself to re-define T’shuva. He didn’t ask his fellow Jews for forgiveness, this year he chose to ask for forgiveness from the Muslim community because in 2010 Abe Foxman stood in opposition to building an Islamic Center and Mosque in the shadows of Ground Zero out of sensitivity to the families and victims of 9/11.