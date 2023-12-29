Photo Credit: Pixabay

Jews are learners, readers, healers and lawmakers. But when backed into the proverbial corner, we are fighters! Let our enemies beware; waking a sleeping lion comes with consequences!

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleAmerican-Israeli Hostage Held by Hamas Declared Dead
Next articleAntisemitism in the US – The Jay Shapiro Show [audio]
Israel News Talk Radio
http://israelnewstalkradio.com
IsraelNewsTalkRadio.com