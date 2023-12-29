Jews are learners, readers, healers and lawmakers. But when backed into the proverbial corner, we are fighters! Let our enemies beware; waking a sleeping lion comes with consequences!
Advertisement
Jews are learners, readers, healers and lawmakers. But when backed into the proverbial corner, we are fighters! Let our enemies beware; waking a sleeping lion comes with consequences!
Printed from: https://www.jewishpress.com/multimedia/radio/israel-news-talk-radio/pull-up-a-chair/when-jews-are-lions-pull-up-a-chair-audio/2023/12/29/
Scan this QR code to visit this page online: