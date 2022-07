Photo Credit: Pixabay

Natalie takes us through her daily routine, to the 2nd hand store, to a neighbor to borrow a hot plate, and more, all while sharing antecdotes on different things happening around her. In the midst of this, she speaks from the bus on her way to a shabbat weekend getaway in Ashdod. Finally at the end, she breaks the “good mom” character and openly complains about her kids, explaining that life in Israeli is not easy, and not simple, and asking the audience “when does it get easier?”