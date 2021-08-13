Photo Credit: Natalie Sopinsky

Natalie speaks about envisioning goals and working to actualize them, and how it is possible with determination and focused energy. Everyone has his own perspective on what is important – it can be being a lifeguard for one person, or being a doctor for someone else. First guest is Aleeza Bracha from Pardes Chana who’s oldest 17-yr-old broke his arm and forced Aleeza to face the healthcare system head-on. Second guest is Akiva Gersh who made aliyah in 2004 and authored “Becoming Israeli” a collection of essays from 40 different olim. Akiva moved to Israel newly married and today lives with his wife and four children in Pardes Chana, a destination for N. American Olim.