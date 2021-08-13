Natalie speaks about envisioning goals and working to actualize them, and how it is possible with determination and focused energy. Everyone has his own perspective on what is important – it can be being a lifeguard for one person, or being a doctor for someone else. First guest is Aleeza Bracha from Pardes Chana who’s oldest 17-yr-old broke his arm and forced Aleeza to face the healthcare system head-on. Second guest is Akiva Gersh who made aliyah in 2004 and authored “Becoming Israeli” a collection of essays from 40 different olim. Akiva moved to Israel newly married and today lives with his wife and four children in Pardes Chana, a destination for N. American Olim.
Returning Home Making our Visions Happen – Returning Home
Making our Visions Happen – Returning Home
