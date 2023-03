Photo Credit: Pixabay

There is a concept that in dark times, G-d is ‘hiding his face’ from us: Hester Panim. Man cannot hide from G-d. What does it mean that there are times when ‘G-d hides from us?’ The answer to this question will likely surprise you. It is is so significant in understanding how G-d is revealed in the world and what our role is in our relationship with G-d.