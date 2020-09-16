Photo Credit: Dr. Azi Jankovic

How can we manifest what we truly desire in our lives? How can we change ourselves into being the person we really want to be? In this High Holiday season when we celebrate the new year and make our new year’s resolutions, we could use some ideas and exercises that can help us get past the ‘road blocks’ like ‘fear’, that keep us from completing our goals. Tamar Yonah speaks with Dr. Azi Jankovic, an educator and facilitator of personal transformations. She leads coaching groups and 1 on 1 sessions to empower people to let go of fears and limitations, and step into their true power and forge their path in life. She also has a podcast called, ‘WITHIN US’ which you can hear and follow on her website at: DrAzi.co