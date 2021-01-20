Rabbi Amicha Cohen joins Rav Yitzchak and William to continue the discussion on Achdut (Unity) and what can be done to work on ourselves to change our world. Sources from the Zohar on the elements that went into the creation of man and how fire and water interact give us insight into bringing unity to ourselves and others.
