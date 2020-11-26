Photo Credit: yishai fleisher

Few images are as iconic as Jacob’s dream of a ladder connecting Heaven and Earth in Biblical Beit El. Malkah Fleisher joins Yishai to remember their life in the modern Beit El which also called them back to Israel from the Diaspora. Then Rav Mike Feuer joins Rabbi Yishai to help Jacob deal with stones: a monument to a Godly promise, and a monument to an Earthly pact with Laban. Plus: A special song from the Torah portion by famous musician Chaim Dovid!