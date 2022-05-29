Photo Credit: Aharon Krohn / Flash 90

An Israel Railways worker found a NIS 1 million check this weekend.

The check was in a wallet that was found late Thursday at the Yitzhak Navon high-speed train station in Jerusalem by a cleaning worker, according to Hebrew-language media.

Advertisement



The employee passed the lost bank check to the shift manager, who immediately placed it in a safe at the station.

On Sunday morning, after efforts by the shift manager failed to track down the owner, he contacted the lost and found department head at Israel Railways, Itzik Shitreet. The two men contacted the head of the railway’s Finance Department, and all three then contacted the bank from which the check was issued.

A representative of the bank came to pick up the check during the day on Sunday.

“I felt a huge identification with the passenger who must have been in great distress over this,” Haim Alouf, the shift manager said.

“I have recovered many lost items, but never one this costly. I am proud of the station staff and the cleaning worker for his integrity and commitment to the passenger.”