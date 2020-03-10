Photo Credit: Mossad
The Israeli Mossad has ordered all Mossad employees returning from overseas to enter home quarantine, and not show up to work at the office, according to Gili Cohen of Kann News.

As obviously much of the Mossad’s work is overseas, and probably in Iran, there is concern that this could affect overseas operations.

The Prime Minister’s office has not responded to the report.

