Photo Credit: Hadas Parush/Flash 90

Israel’s population stands at 9,593,000 on the eve of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, and grew by 187,000 over the past year, Israel’s Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) annual pre-Rosh Hashanah report on Israel’s population shows.

The two-day holiday of Rosh Hashanah begins on Sunday evening and starts the Jewish year of 5783.

The population had grown by 1.8% over the past 12 months.

The average birthrate stood at three children per woman.

The total population is comprised of 6.983 million Jews (74%), 1.998 million Arabs – including Muslims and Christians (21%), and 473,000 residents of other minorities and religions (5%).

According to CBS projections, Israel’s population will pass the 10 million mark in 2024, the 15 million mark at the end of 2048 and the 20 million mark at 2065.

Some 177,000 Israeli couples welcomed a new child into the world this year. About 53,000 Israelis passed away, some 4,400 of them from the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Jewish State this year welcomed 59,000 Olim (immigrants) to the Holy Land, a decade record, primarily the result of immigration from Ukraine and the surrounding countries and the result of Russia’s invasion of the country.

According to CBS data, 45.3% of Jews in the country define themselves as secular, 19.2% consider themselves marginally observant, 13.9% are partially religious, 10.7% are religious and 10% are ultra-Orthodox.

An Israeli male’s life expectancy is 80.5 years, while a female in Israel lives an average of 84.6 years, one of the world’s highest.

The common cause of death in Israel is cancer (24.1%) followed by heart disease (13.4%).