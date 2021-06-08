Photo Credit: Olivier Fitoussi/FLASH90
Police prevent MK Itamar Ben-Gvir from going up to the Temple Mount. June 8, 2021

Israeli police continue to prevent Jewish MKs from going up to the Temple Mount. MK Itamar Ben-Gvir was not allowed to go up today. Earlier in the week MK Amichai Chikli was blocked from going up.

Ben-Gvir pointed out to the police that the police have not blocked any of the Arab MKs from going up to the Jewish people’s holiest site.

MKs have immunity that allow them to go where ever they want in order to fulfill their Knesset duties.

The police claim that the MK needs to coordinate with the police 24 hours in advance of their visit, but Ben-Gvir pointed out that MK Ahmad Tibi never coordinates his visits with the police and is never blocked.

