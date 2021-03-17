Syrian state media reported on Tuesday that Israel had launched an airstrike against targets in the Damascus region.

The Syrian Arab News Agency quoted an unnamed Syrian military official as saying that Israel had launched missiles from the direction of the Golan Heights at 22:35 p.m on Tuesday.

Advertisement



The source said that the strikes had caused material damage, but no casualties.

إصابة مباشرة لأحدى صواريخ الدفاع الجوي لهدف معادي في سماء #دمشق .#syria pic.twitter.com/BYV0WkcJYc — وسيم عيسى (@wassim_syrian) March 16, 2021

According to the U.K.-based war monitor Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the strikes targeted “at least two” Iranian militia warehouses at a Syrian military facility.

Hundreds of Israeli airstrikes have been reported in Syria in recent years, often targeting Syrian and Iranian-linked targets. The most recent such strike attributed to Israel was on Feb. 28.