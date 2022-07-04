Photo Credit: Michael Giladi/Flash90
Israeli soldiers from the IDF Oketz K9 unit patrol in Kerem Shalom, on the Gaza-Israel-Egypt border, May 18, 2022.

Israeli forces have detained two Gazans who infiltrated into southern Israel from the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces announced on Sunday.

A grenade and two knives were found on the suspects, the military said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the IDF together with the Israel Security Agency and Border Police arrested 13 suspects and confiscated a number of illegal weapons during counter-terror operations in Judea and Samaria on Sunday night, according to the military.

Raids and arrests occurred in Jenin, Nablus, Ramallah, and in the towns of ad-Dhahiriya, Rashida and Iskaka, said the IDF.

