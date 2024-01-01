Photo Credit: Tomer Neuberg/Flash90

Just at the start of the calendar year 2024, Hamas fired a barrage of missiles on central Israel, with alarms sounding in the lowlands, Modi’in, Holon, and south Tel Aviv. In south Tel Aviv’s nightclubs, the trance music was interrupted after two minutes of New Year’s celebrations and the crowds were directed to the bomb shelters.

חמאס ירינו מטח של טילי m90 ..

תיעוד היירוטים במרכז הארץ.. pic.twitter.com/kD4KUgOpvC — מה חדש. What’s new❓ (@Gloz111) December 31, 2023

Advertisement





The Iron Dome system successfully intercepted all the missiles, but the psychopath from Khan Younis, Yahya Sinwar, was able to show that the news of the dwindling of his arsenal of rockets was premature. The IDF suggested recently that Hamas had used 80% of its rocket power, which explains the very long lulls between volleys in the past two weeks, and the fact that Hamas even skipped their traditional Friday evening rockets that sent Israeli families from the kiddush table to the bomb shelters.

Hamas boasted that they sent barrages of al-Qassam M90 rockets which supposedly has a range of 90 kilometers. But despite the excited Hamas descriptions of their destructive power, they inflicted no damage at all.