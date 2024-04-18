Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

IDF and Shin Bet forces have eliminated the terrorist responsible for investigations in Hamas’ Internal Security Department in the area of Beit Hanoun, along with taking out a terrorist cell in central Gaza.

This week, following operational information gathered by the Southern Command, an IAF aircraft struck and eliminated the terrorist Yussef Rafik Ahmed Shabat, responsible for investigations in Hamas’ Internal Security Department in Beit Hanoun.

Shabat served as a security officer in Hamas’ military intelligence wing of the Beit Hanoun Battalion, and his elimination significantly damages the terrorist organization’s “investigations” department.

In addition, following precise intelligence information, the IDF and Shin Bet directed an airstrike on a vehicle carrying 10 terrorists.

On Wednesday, IAF fighter jets struck a mortar shell launcher in the area of the formerly upscale Rimal neighborhood in Gaza City, where multiple launches were aimed at IDF troops operating in the area.

Since Wednesday, the IAF has struck dozens of terror targets throughout the Gaza Strip, including terrorists, observation posts, military structures, and additional terrorist infrastructure.