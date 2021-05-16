Photo Credit: Gili Ya'ari / Flash 90

True to its word, the Hamas terrorist organization began launching a renewed attack on Tel Aviv and surrounds a few minutes after midnight, after a two-hour period of silence. The terror group had threatened earlier in the evening to put Tel Aviv under “curfew” at midnight.

#IronDome in action in Ashdod a few minutes ago.

You can’t even imagine how many lives saved thanks to this miraculous system.#IsraelUnderFire pic.twitter.com/EVHbNlGjyW — Dan Poraz (@PorazDan) May 15, 2021

At least four waves of attacks were launched at dozens of cities and towns along Israel’s Mediterranean coast, from Ashkelon and Ashdod in the south all the way as far north as Karnei Shomron in Samaria to El’ad, about a 10-minute drive to Ben Gurion International Airport.

Among the cities where Israelis were forced to enter bomb shelters were Ashkelon, Ashdod, Gan Yavneh, Yad Mordechai, Netivot, Nahal Oz, Tel Aviv, Be’er Ya’akov, Bat Yam, Holon, Bnei Brak, El’ad, Kiryat Ono, Petach Tikva, Lod, Givatayim, Givat Shmuel, Rishon Lezion, Herzliya, Ramle, Palmachim, Ness Ziona, Beit Dagan, Ma’ale Shomron, Karnei Shomron and others.

Miraculously, there were no physical injuries were reported after the midnight barrage by Hamas, according to Magen David Adom (MDA).

There was considerable damage from falling shrapnel, however, as Israel’s Iron Dome aerial defense worked overtime to intercept rockets heading for populated areas.

As the IDF Home Front Command had repeatedly emphasized throughout the day – and every day in the past week — men, women, children, and the elderly remained in shelters, protecting themselves from rockets aimed at them.

Passengers waiting in a plane on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International Airport at the time of the midnight bombing were ordered off their aircraft and into the airport’s bomb shelter. All travelers were quickly transferred and made it to shelter safely.

“At this time, at MDA 101 dispatch center no calls were received about people injured directly from the rockets, other than close to 10 events of people that fell on their way to the bomb shelter,” reported Magen David Adom.

“MDA reminds the public that in any case of medical emergency, call 101 to MDA dispatch center, and following a rocket hit, we ask the public not to reach to the impact site. Updates will follow as needed.”