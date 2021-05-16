Photo Credit: Yossi Aloni/Flash90
Lod Pogrom. May 12, 2021

The rioters in Lod aren’t randomly roaming around looking for targets for their pogrom. In a photograph tweeted by Channel 20 reporter Avraham Bloch, he describes how Arabs are using the minarets on top of the mosques to direct the rioters to where the Jews and police are located.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleNetanyahu: ‘We Will Weather This Storm and Emerge Stronger’
Next articleWATCH: Intensive Barrage of Rocket Fire Across Southern and Central Israel
Jewish Press News Desk
JewishPress.com brings you the latest in Jewish news from around the world. Stay up to date by following up on Facebook and Twitter. Do you have something noteworthy to report? Submit your news story to us here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Loading Facebook Comments ...