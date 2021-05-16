Photo Credit: Yossi Aloni/Flash90
The rioters in Lod aren’t randomly roaming around looking for targets for their pogrom. In a photograph tweeted by Channel 20 reporter Avraham Bloch, he describes how Arabs are using the minarets on top of the mosques to direct the rioters to where the Jews and police are located.
המסגדים בלוד נוטלים חלק פעיל בלחימה נגד הציבור היהודי בעיר. תצפיתנים מכוונים את הפורעים הערבים מול היהודים וכוחות מג”ב בעיר. pic.twitter.com/nyLI7oXmA8
— אברהם בלוך (@avribloch) May 15, 2021
