The Al Qassam Brigades military wing of Hamas released an audio clip Wednesday that included part of an October 7, 2023 speech by the terror organization’s Number 2 leader, Mohammed Deif.



“Our people in Jordan and Lebanon, in Egypt and Algeria, and Arab Morocco, in Pakistan and Malaysia, and Indonesia, and throughout the Arab and Islamic homeland: Start marching today, now and not tomorrow, towards Palestine,” Deif urged.

“Do not let borders, regimes, or restrictions deprive you of the honor of jihad and participating in the liberation of Al-Aqsa Mosque. ‘Go forth, whether light or heavy, and strive with your wealth and your lives in the cause of Allah. That is better for you, if you only knew.”

It’s not clear what prompted the publication of the video; it’s the first time Deif’s voice has been heard since the October 7 massacre launched by his minions in southern Israel.