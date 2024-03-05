Photo Credit: Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90

Israel security forces arrested an Arab terror commander planning an “imminent attack,” authorities announced on Tuesday.

Muhammad Tanji was arrested in the Balata refugee camp near Shechem (Nablus) in an overnight raid.

Advertisement





The arrest of Tanji comes as Ramadan, the Islamic month of terrorism approaches. In the last several years, Islamic terror has surged ahead of and during Ramadan.

According to Palestinian media reports, Tanji commanded the refugee camp’s Balata Battalion, which is affiliated with Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

In other overnight counterterror raids, Israel Defense Forces arrested 21 wanted Arab terror suspects around Judea and Samaria.

Among the people arrested were Abed Massad, who participated in a 2023 shooting attack in Huwara which killed Silas Shay Nigarkar and his son, Aviad.

In other arrest raids, Israeli forces confiscated weapons, military gear, and terror funds.

Since October 7, Israeli security forces have arrested around 3,400 wanted Palestinian terror suspects in Judea and Samaria, of whom over 1,500 are affiliated with Hamas.