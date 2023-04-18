Photo Credit: United Hatzalah

Two elderly people in their 70s were moderately injured in an accident that took place on Highway 1 near the Hemed Interchange during the Yom YaShoah siren.

At 10 AM on Yom HaShoah, Israel comes to a stop when the siren is sounded around the country for two minutes. This includes cars on the highways that stop and drivers and passengers get out and stand solemnly to observe the two minutes. A siren also sounded on Yom Hazikaron, the Memorial Day for fallen Israeli soldiers.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Raphael Poch reported: “The accident involved two vehicles. According to eyewitnesses, one of the drivers, a new immigrant, stopped her car in the middle of the highway (and not in the emergency lane) to stand for the Yom YaShoah siren. After she came out of the car with her daughter, another car collided forcefully with their vehicle. We provided, together with other first responders, initial treatment to a man and a woman in their 70s who sustained moderate injuries.”