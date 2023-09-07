Photo Credit: courtesy, Israel State Archives

The Israel State Archives, part of the Prime Minister’s Office, has been working for the past two and a half years on revealing thousands of files that tell the story of the Yom Kippur War – on the front lines and the home front, and in the government.

For the first time, it is possible to use original documents in order to research and feel the drama and the emotions among the public, the IDF and the leadership, comprehensively and directly. Some of the material bring the events minute by minute and allow us to relive the feelings of those who were present at the events.

“The State Archives has been engaged in a project to make files and material that tell the story of the Yom Kippur War more accessible to the public,” explained Chief Archivist Ruti Abramovitz.

“In contrast to other archival publications, this time we have chosen to show – as much as possible – the 360-degree story of the war, which affected every facet of life in Israel.”

The work to reveal the material was done by multiple employees from most departments the State Archives. It was the largest effort of its kind that the State Archives has ever done.

The materials are being offered to the public in sections that are designed to assist in locating information more easily, despite the complexity of the archival-raw material.

“I invite the public to search for personal information, listen to the audio clips that can take us back in time, turn to the State Archives with requests for assistance if needed, and to look for answers to the open, and perhaps still bleeding, questions,” Abramovitz said.

To search the catalogue, click here.

The State Archives has worked to gather material from the various government ministries, and now, with the expiration of the classified status, present it to the public. The material includes thousands of documents, audio clips, photographs, transcriptions and original files from government ministries, military, diplomatic and civilian documents, testimonies, reports, protocols of government and war Cabinet meetings, discussions and civil defense assessments, information on the home front during the war and more.

This material, most of which was previously classified, was checked and scanned. Some has been cleared by the censor. The material is now accessible as an archival collection of information on the war, beginning with the decision-making in time of uncertainty by the leadership, the fighting on the various fronts, the Israeli home front, the diplomatic contacts with the Arab countries (Egypt and Syria) as mediated by the major powers up until the May 1974 separation of forces agreements.

The material is composed of approximately 3,500 files, which include around 1,400 paper files, 1,000 photographs, 800 audio clips, 150 transcripts and eight videos.

The collection offers a fascinating glimpse at various angles regarding the war and facilitates – thanks to the material being revealed here for the first time – complete and comprehensive research.