Photo Credit: Amos Ben-Gershom / GPO

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told IDF soldiers in the Sky Rider Unit that no pressure can stop Israeli forces, including attempts to do so by the member states of the United Nations Security Council.

Netanyahu was briefed by the commander of the unit during a visit Tuesday at the IDF Zikim Base; he also viewed an exhibit of the unit’s various tools and capabilities, including the operations system, communications and UAVs.

The prime minister was accompanied by his Chief of Staff Tzahi Braverman and his Military Secretary, Maj.-Gen. Avi Gil.

During the visit, Netanyahu took the opportunity to personally operate a UAV, and used it to monitor the skies over Gaza.

Speaking with with the reservist and conscript soldiers, Netanyahu acknowledged that there is considerable pressure on Israel at home and abroad to stop the war before all of its goals have been achieved, “including [accepting] a deal at any price to free the hostages.

“We very much want to achieve another release and we are prepared to go far but we are not prepared to pay any price, certainly not the delusional prices that Hamas is demanding of us, the meaning of which is the defeat of the State of Israel,” Netanyahu said.

“We are committed to continuing the war until we achieve all of its goals: Eliminating Hamas, releasing all of the hostages and ensuring that Gaza never again constitutes a threat to Israel. There is no pressure, none, that can change this.”