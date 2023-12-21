Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

Chief of the General Staff, LTG Herzi Halevi, promised reservists during a tour and situational assessment at the Lebanese border with the commanders of the 146th Division that when the war ends, the state will not forget to “give back” to those who sacrificed their time, families and jobs to protect the Jewish State.

“We are not returning to how things were beforehand. This means to push further, to reinforce this and to bring the residents back here, to Netu’a, and along the entire border line, to a different situation that is much more secure,” Halevi told the reservists.

“Our role as those in uniform is to prepare the first option, to be very well prepared for combat. And no matter what, the coming year will include a lot of work,” he acknowledged.

Halevi told the gathered officers to tell their troops, “It’s good to take good care of the reservists, students, employees, self-employed. The State (of Israel) will invest resources here, we are working very hard on this.

“I know, people come first of all for the mission and the sense of duty, it is very noticeable and that’s the most important. And we will ensure that the State (of Israel) properly gives back, because people are really making a sacrifice here that is worthy of appreciation,” Halevi promised.