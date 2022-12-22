Photo Credit: Roni Schutzer / Flash 90

A glitch in the system overnight called up IDF reservists due to a malfunction in the emergency mobilization software.

Calls were made to tens of thousands of IDF reserve personnel at around 2 am Thursday.

“Last night, a planned maintenance operation was performed on the IDF dialer system, as part of which a malfunction occurred and as a result an error message (ERROR) was sent in English. No reservists were called to report for duty,” the IDF said in a brief statement.

“The problem has been taken care of and there the cause was being examined.”

Meaning the system was not hacked or spoofed as many reservists wondered to one another last night.