Photo Credit: Roni Schutzer / Flash 90
An IDF reservist leaving home to his base. Archive photo.

A glitch in the system overnight called up IDF reservists due to a malfunction in the emergency mobilization software.

Calls were made to tens of thousands of IDF reserve personnel at around 2 am Thursday.

“Last night, a planned maintenance operation was performed on the IDF dialer system, as part of which a malfunction occurred and as a result an error message (ERROR) was sent in English. No reservists were called to report for duty,” the IDF said in a brief statement.

“The problem has been taken care of and there the cause was being examined.”

Meaning the system was not hacked or spoofed as many reservists wondered to one another last night.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

