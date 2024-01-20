Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

In raids that the IDF said caused “significant damage and harm” to the munitions manufacturing industry of the terrorist organizations Hamas and Islamic Jihad, Israeli forces in the past day uncovered and destroyed long-range rocket launchers that stood ready for launch, as well as workshops for the production of weapons in the Zeitoun area in the northern Gaza Strip

The IDF reported that during searches carried out in the area its fighters located and destroyed dozens of machines for the production of rockets and means of warfare, such as lathes, machines for the production of rocket fuel, warheads, launch pits and explosives.

From the quantity of the chemical substances and equipment confiscated the IDF estimated that they could have been used to produce more than 800 rockets.

The rocket production process consists of several stages for different components that are eventually put together. Hamas chose to carry the various stages of production in different locations in order to make it difficult for Israeli forces to locate and destroy them, said the IDF.

The also reported that elements of its 55th “Spearhead” Paratroopers Brigade over the past few days attacked the eastern battalion of the Khan Yunis terrorist brigade, during which one soldier was killed. As part of this attack, the forces encountered terrorist squads, engaged in a battle with them and eliminated them.

The fighters also searched what the IDF described as a “central fighting area” of the Hamas terrorists. They neutralized – made no longer functional – an underground tunnel route in the area, destroyed offensive shafts – from which terrorists would come up from underground – and located and destroyed observation posts used by Hamas.

In addition, the fighters of the brigade raided a number of terrorist infrastructures, dozens of rocket launchers, shells and intelligence documents were located in the area. The rocket launchers were destroyed.

During one of the battles, a fighter from the 71st Battalion fell and three other fighters were injured.