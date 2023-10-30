Photo Credit: JewishPress.com

Here’s a quick little bit of cheering news for those of us wrestling with the day to day horror of war with Hamas-ISIS.

A number of businesses have taken upon themselves the role of the iconic “Jewish Mother” and are feeding Israeli soldiers, daily, despite facing mounting bills and dwindling income due to the “Swords of Iron War” we have been forced to fight.

Advertisement





In the central Negev city of Be’er Sheva, all the kosher branches of McDonald’s are taking the lead, preparing more than a thousand meals per day, gratis, for IDF units and bases who call the stores with “orders” for their troops.

Chaim Assa, manager of the McDonald’s branch at Be’er Sheva’s Azrieli Negev Mall, told JewishPress.com that the entire chain nationwide offers soldiers in uniform an across-the-board 50 percent discount at the cash register, in addition to the thousands of kosher meals prepared daily for the troops at no charge.

But as any good Jewish mother knows, one really needs a sweet note with which to end any meal — and that’s where the Mehadrin-kosher Pinat Ha’Ofeh bakery chain, with branches in the Azrieli Negev Mall and in Arad — helps out. Since the start of the war, the bakery has been providing thousands of borekas, breads, sandwiches, water bottles, soft drinks and sweet baked goods for soldiers in the south.

Some of those items are picked up by soldiers from the various units, but bakery co-owner Michael Schneider has arranged for the goods to be delivered. Sometimes he delivers the goods himself to make sure the soldiers are properly fueled for the fight ahead.

There are countless such stories of selfless good deeds taking place for the war effort: the unparalleled ‘Ahavat Israel’ that sets Israelis apart from the barbarians who launched their unprovoked war on the Jewish State.

When the war is over, as it eventually will be, remember to patronize the businesses whose owners didn’t hesitate to help out during Israel’s time of need.