Photo Credit: via Israel Hayom / YouTube
IDF destroys Arafat memorial in Tulkarm. Nov. 14, 2023

During raids today against the terrorists in Tulkarm, the IDF soldiers and their D-9 took some time out to destroy the memorial for arch-terrorist Yasser Arafat. Enjoy the video.

Jewish Press News Desk
