JewishPress.com is proud to present a live feed of Tuesday’s March for Israel in Washington DC. The event is organized and sponsored by Jewish Federations of North America and the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations.

An alternative (begins at 1 pm ET)



The two-hour event is being held at the National Mall, but although the gates were set to open at 10 am American Jews began arriving well before dawn, in time to pray the Vasikin and Hallel morning service at sunrise, led by popular Hasidic vocalist Beri Weber outside the gates of the White House.

The event is intended to express American Jewish solidarity for the State of Israel as it battles for survival against Gaza’s ruling Hamas terrorist organization. The event is also being held to support Israel’s fight to free the 239 hostages — among them at least 30 babies, children and teens under age 16 — abducted by Hamas terrorists and Gaza civilians during the barbaric October 7, 2023 invasion and massacre by the terrorists in southern Israel, and for the fight against the vicious antisemitism skyrocketing in the United States and around the world.

“This week we have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, an opportunity to show unity and Kiddush Hashem like no one has ever seen of the Jewish people in nearly a century,” the commented a reader on the COLlive news outlet. The Beth Din of Crown Heights wrote a public letter encouraging Jewish residents in the Brooklyn neighborhood to attend the massive solidarity rally.

“Considering the current precarious situation of our brothers and sisters in Eretz Yisroel, as well as the strong hostility from some circles to the continued support of the United States government for the Jewish People, we believe it is important to inform the community about this important rally,” the Beth Din wrote. “There’s no doubt that a large turnout at this event will have a strong impact.” The letter was signed by Rabbi Avrohom Osdoba and Rabbi Yosef Yeshaya Braun, both members of the Beth Din.