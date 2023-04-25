Photo Credit: GPO / YouTube screenshot

On Tuesday evening at sundown sorrow transitions to rejoicing as Israelis celebrate the country’s 75th Independence Day, beginning with the annual Torch-Lighting Ceremony scheduled for 8 pm at Jerusalem’s Mount Herzl center and military cemetery.

Join JewishPress.com as we watch the ceremony together!

The state ceremony that brings in Yom Ha’Atzma’ut takes place by Theodor Herzl’s grave.

The ceremony involves performances, speeches, and a ceremonial lighting of twelve torches which symbolizes the Twelve Tribes of Israel by twelve citizens who have made a great impact on the country. At the same time, towns and cities across the country have parties and firework displays.

Following the ceremony, Jerusalem will be swamped with events, parties, outdoor get-togethers, and concerts. Many of the city’s leisure sites are offering various festivities for a symbolic fee, or free of charge completely.

Festive prayers are set to begin at the Western Wall in Jerusalem at 8 pm.

Across Israel, events and celebrations take place to mark Independence – both on a national scale and on a more local scale, with almost every city, town, and village, having some sort of celebration.

On Wednesday, parades and events are set to take place across Israel including a spectacular military plane fly-by (see the schedule for the Independence Day Fly Over), parades, a famous International Bible Competition, and the ceremony for the Israel Prize which is Israel’s highest award and honor.

The Israel Prize is given each year to about 10-15 people in the presence of the presence of the President, Prime Minister, Knesset chairperson, and the Supreme Court president.

Yom Ha’Atzma’ut is a also a major family day, and Israelis flock to Israel’s National Parks, hiking trails, and beauty spots, for barbecues (“mangal” in local parlance) and picnics.