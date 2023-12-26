Photo Credit: Courtesy of Regavim

Early Tuesday, a significant joint contingent comprising IDF and Border Police personnel reached the Sde Yonatan Farm near Ma’aleh Michmas in the Binyamin Regional Council. They dismantled a goat pen and several makeshift residential structures, utilizing force to an alarming extent. This resulted in the injury of one teenage resident and the apprehension of three others.

According to individuals from the adjacent community, the demolition appears to be a consequence of the ongoing “settler violence” campaign actively advocated by anti-Israel organizations.

The Regavim Movement’s spokesperson Tamar Sikurel responded to the operation, saying, “Anyone acquainted with the area recognizes the absurdity of today’s enforcement action. Even a brief examination of the map eliminates any uncertainty for those unfamiliar with the facts: in a 2 km radius from the location of this morning’s demolitions, there exist no less than 317 illegal Arab structures—all located in Area C, which falls under complete Israeli jurisdiction. These structures were erected during a prolonged Palestinian Authority annexation of the territory, with 38 of them constructed within the past 12 months.”

“It is inconceivable that while Israel is at war, and every one of us, whether on the front lines or the home front, is contending with unbearable loss, unspeakable pain, and indescribable challenges, our defense system diverts forces of this magnitude for enforcement actions against Jewish residents,” Sikurel added, noting that “the entire region is overrun with hostile Arab encroachment, construction that poses a clear and imminent danger to Israel’s security. Law and order are important, but this morning’s action reeks of selective enforcement and exposes policy conceptions that must be re-examined and revised, before it’s too late.”