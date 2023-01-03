Photo Credit: IBG

Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir went up to the Temple Mount on Tuesday morning, on Asara b’Tevet, the 10th of Tevet Fast day. He was accompanied by police. This is the first time that Minister Ben Gvir ascended the Mount since the elections.

השר איתמר בן גביר הבוקר ב-הר הבית pic.twitter.com/JHsPU87dkM — בז news (@1717Bazz) January 3, 2023

On Sunday, after it became public knowledge that Ben-Gvir was planning to go up to the Temple Mount, Hamas began expressing their anger. But for their actual threats to respond, Hamas used “unnamed sources” in the messages they sent to Arab al Mayadeen media, so in case Ben-Gvir did go up they wouldn’t be forced to act on those statements.

Former PM Yair Lapid said that Ben-Gvir was endangering lives by going up.

On Monday, Ben-Gvir and Netanyahu met privately regarding the visit, and it seemed that Netanyahu had convinced Ben-Gvir to not go up for security reasons. Ben-Gvir gave the impression he wasn’t going up today, while at the same time, the Likud denied Netanyahu told him to not go up.

After everyone thought the manufactured crisis was over.

To most everyone’s surprise, Ben-Gvir went up on Tuesday morning without announcing he was going up in advance. Which is the way he has done in the past.

Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir released a statement after his visit: “Our government will not surrender to the threats of Hamas. The Temple Mount is the most important place for the people of Israel, and we maintain the freedom of movement for Muslims and Christians, but Jews will also go up to the mountain and those who make threats must be dealt with, with an iron hand.”

Last night Ben-Gvir held a situation assessment with the Police Commissioner and the Jerusalem District Commander and met with the head of the Shin Bet and they all determined that there is no obstacle for Ben-Gvir to go up to the Temple Mount. Security officials who participated in the assessment of the situation also believed that folding in the face of the threats would be a reward for terrorism and legitimizing actions against Israel.

The Fast of the 10th of Tevet commemorates the siege on Jerusalem.