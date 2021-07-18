Photo Credit: Arye Savir / TPS

“The Al-Aqsa Mosque, in its 144 dunams (35 acres), is solely the property of Muslims and no one else has any right to it,” the Islamist Ra’am party said in a statement Sunday together with its parent organization, the Islamic Movement of Israel.

The statement came in response to the visit by more than a thousand Jews to the Temple Mount to mark the deeply somber day of Tisha B’Av, which commemorates the destruction of Israel’s two Holy Temples plus other massive tragedies in Jewish history.

Advertisement



Islamist Ra’am Party Condemns Jews’ Visit to Temple Mount on Tisha B’Av

The party was livid over the visit by 1,679 Jews to the Temple Mount on Tisha B’Av. The Temple Mount – which Arabs refer to by the name of its larger mosque, Al-Aqsa – is the site where both of Israel’s ancient Holy Temples were built, desecrated by foreign invaders and ultimately, destroyed by them.

Ra’am slammed Israeli authorities for having “allowed officials and Knesset members to storm Al-Aqsa, perform prayers, perform religious rituals, and declaimed the Israeli national anthem Hatikva in the courtyards of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque.

“The events that may result from it could inflame the situation in Jerusalem and the entire region, leading to a catastrophic religious war,” the party warned.

Ra’am is led by MK Mansour Abbas – who now serves as a deputy minister – and participates as a member of Israel’s current coalition government.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett emphasized in a statement of his own that Muslim worshipers, likewise, will be guaranteed their right to attend prayers at the mosque in the Temple Mount compound during its upcoming holidays of Day of Arafah and Eid al-Adha – the Festival of the Sacrifice.

Jordan, Egypt & Turkey Chime In

Jordan, Egypt and Turkey expressed outrage over the Jewish visitors who entered the site to mark Tisha B’Av – the day of destruction of both Holy Temples.

Cairo’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson condemned what it call “the renewed violations of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli extremists under the protection of the Israeli forces.”

Jordan sent a letter of protest over Israeli “violations” on the Temple Mount, including “storming of the holy compound by extremist settlers under Israeli police protection,” Israeli media reported.

The word “storming” is used by Arab officials and media to describe the simple, limited visits to the Temple Mount by Jews who stroll peacefully around the site, usually with an armed police guard to ensure their survival.

“The Israeli actions against the mosque are unacceptable and condemnable,” Jordanian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Daifullah Fayez said in a statement. “They represent a violation of the historical and legal status quo, international law, and Israel’s obligations as an occupying power in East Jerusalem,” the statement said, referring to the Old City of Jerusalem, where the Temple Mount and Western Wall are located. The two comprise the holiest sites in the Jewish faith.

Turkey, which severed its ties with Israel several years ago, sent a letter filled with lies and fantasy to the Bennett Government via its Foreign Ministry.

“Israeli security forces have once again violated the sanctity of al-Haram al-Sharif (Arab name for the Temple Mount) by allowing racist Jewish groups to raid Al-Aqsa Mosque, attacking Palestinian civilians praying in the area and detaining Palestinian civilians, including children and women, leading to images that offend human dignity,” the letter from Turkey’s government claimed.

“The continuation of such provocations at a time when the memories of the atmosphere of tension, escalation and conflict caused by Israel’s attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque in the holy month of Ramadan are still fresh in our minds, is extremely dangerous,” the Turkish foreign ministry added.

European Union Joins the Party

Not to be forgotten, the European Union said in a statement of its own that it was “concerned over ongoing tensions.

“Israeli authorities, religious and community leaders from all sides should act urgently to calm down this explosive situation,” said the EU Mission to the Palestinian Authority

Of course, no one mentioned that the “explosive situation” is caused by the unbridled violence of Muslims who believe more in battle than they do in prayer, even at their “sacred mosque” – and thus made sure to prepare heaps of rocks at strategic points in the Temple Mount compound, ready to throw at Jewish visitors and security personnel, first thing in the morning.