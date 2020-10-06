Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90

Arab Joint List chairman and Knesset member Ayman Odeh, 45, announced Sunday that he has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

So far, the Israeli Arab lawmaker says he only has a slight fever, and will continue to carry out his parliamentary tasks while in quarantine.

Not surprisingly, in a statement Odeh also underlined the importance of complying with the three basic guidelines to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“I urge everyone to act carefully and obey guidelines about masks, social distancing and hygiene,” he said. “The virus is real, dangerous and contagious.”

Environmental Protection Minister Gila Gamliel announced on Saturday that she, too, has been diagnosed with COVID-19; she is the fourth member of the Netanyahu government cabinet to contract the virus.