Housing and Construction Minister Ze’ev Elkin has offered United Arab List / Ra’am Party Chairman Mansour Abbas the position of deputy minister at his ministry – if Abbas agrees to support Israel’s Family Reunification Law, Israel’s Channel 12 reported Wednesday.

Mansour is currently serving as Deputy Minister of Arab Affairs in the Prime Minister’s Office.

His Islamist party is now mulling the offer.

According to the report, “this is an incredible opportunity to influence core issues. On the other hand, Ra’am will have to take responsibility for [ministry] policy.”

The opposition factions have slammed the move, saying “Bennett and Shaked prefer to sell the interests of the State of Israel” rather than reach an agreement on issues like the Basic Law of Immigration.

“The patchwork government set up by Bennett to fulfill his personal desires will do everything to survive even at the cost of selling all of Israel’s national and security interests,” said the Religious Zionism Party.