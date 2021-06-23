Photo Credit: Avshalom Sassoni / Flash 90
Mansour Abbas, head of the Islamist Ra'am party seen after signing the coalition agreement, at the Maccabiah village in Ramat Gan on June 02, 2021.

Housing and Construction Minister Ze’ev Elkin has offered United Arab List / Ra’am Party Chairman Mansour Abbas the position of deputy minister at his ministry – if Abbas agrees to support Israel’s Family Reunification Law, Israel’s Channel 12 reported Wednesday.

Mansour is currently serving as Deputy Minister of Arab Affairs in the Prime Minister’s Office.

His Islamist party is now mulling the offer.

According to the report, “this is an incredible opportunity to influence core issues. On the other hand, Ra’am will have to take responsibility for [ministry] policy.”

The opposition factions have slammed the move, saying “Bennett and Shaked prefer to sell the interests of the State of Israel” rather than reach an agreement on issues like the Basic Law of Immigration.

“The patchwork government set up by Bennett to fulfill his personal desires will do everything to survive even at the cost of selling all of Israel’s national and security interests,” said the Religious Zionism Party.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
